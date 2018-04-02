× Fundraisers continue to help family of fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.– One month after Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett was killed in the line of duty, Hoosiers continue to rally in support of the his family.

Lil Bow Peeps is an online boutique that designs and sells baby clothing. Their “bows of the month” for April are now on sale, and all proceeds from those sales will go to support Deputy Pickett’s wife Jennifer and her two boys.

“It’s a craft hobby for me so it’s fun to do, so I felt like I could just do it for a good reason and then people like to shop for a good cause so why not?” said Heather Brown, creator of Lil Bow Peeps.

Brown says Jennifer Pickett is a teacher at the school her children attend in Brownsburg, and she felt compelled to do what she can to help.

“I just want to help extend God’s love to them by doing something like this so hopefully it can bless them in that way,” she said.

She’s not the only one offering her support. Communities near and far have reached out to help.

“The New York Yankees sent flowers to us, which is pretty amazing when it happened. It’s just amazing to see how people really care,” said Boone County Sheriff Mike Neilsen.

The kindness also extends to Deputy Pickett’s former K-9 partner Brik, who is being retired from law enforcement to live at home with Jennifer and the boys. Late last week, a group of firefighters raised enough money to build a fence at the Pickett home.

That fence will allow Brik to run and play in the yard with his family. It took less than twelve hours for Hoosiers to donate enough money for the materials. Any additional funds will be given directly to the family.

“What I can tell you is our focus has been with Jen and the boys through this entire period, as well as with our staff, because it has taken the wind out of our sails,” said Neilsen. “And there’s still people giving and anything over that will be given directly to the family”

The firefighters organizing the effort plan to build the fence themselves later this month.

Anyone with an appetite for pizza and beer can also contribute to the Jacob Pickett memorial fund this month by heading to BoomBozz Pizza and Taphouse in Carmel. Every Monday during the month of April, anyone can bring this flyer between 3-10 p.m. to have 15 percent of their check sent to the Fifty Club of Boone County.