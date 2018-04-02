Get free Little Caesars pizza for lunch thanks to UMBC’s epic NCAA tourney upset

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Little Caesars is giving away free lunch combos in honor of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament.

Little Caesar’s announced they’d do a pizza giveaway if a number 16 seed beat a number one seed.

As we all know, that happened last month for the first time in the history of the tournament when the University of Maryland-Baltimore County defeated the University of Virginia.

Little Caesars will give away free five dollar lunch boxes between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. You can find the official rules for the giveaway here.