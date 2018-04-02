How to listen to your favorite Indiana Pacers players read children’s books
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers are showcasing their love for reading and reaching out to the community with an awesome opportunity. Your children can listen to players read them their bedtime story.
The team partnered with the Indianapolis Public Library to create the Call-A-Pacer program.
Pacers fans of all ages can call (317) 275-4444 or (877) 275-9007, or log onto Pacers.com to hear the players read pre-selected children’s stories. The theme this year is classic barnyard stories.
Each week there will be a recording of a different player reading a different book.
In addition, fans also can visit their local library to check out the featured book of the week and receive a poster or autographed photo of that week’s featured reader. The phone lines are open 24 hours.
Last year’s campaign generated over 61,000 calls from children and families!
The schedule of readers is below:
- Week of April 2 – Victor Oladipo reads “Horseplay” by Karma Wilson
- April 9 – Ike Anigbogu reads “Big Tractor” by Nathan Clement
- April 16 – Darren Collison reads “Sheep Go to Sleep” by Nancy Shaw
- April 23 – Glenn Robinson III reads “Giggle, Giggle, Quack” by Doreen Cronin
- April 30 – Mark Boyle reads “Old MacDonald’s Things That Go” by Jane Clarke
- May 7 – Cory Joseph reads “I Love My Hat” by Douglas Florian
- May 14 – Domantas Sabonis reads “Stanley the Farmer” by William Bee
- May 21 – Scot Pollard reads “Farmer Duck” by Martin Waddell
- May 29 – Thad Young reads “Click, Clack, Peep!” by Doreen Cronin
- June 4 – Myles Turner reads “Go Sleep in Your Own Bed!” by Candace Fleming
- June 11 – TJ Leaf reads “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” by Doreen Cronin
- June 18 – George McGinnis & Darnell Hillman read “Thump, Quack, Moo: A Whacky Adventure” by Doreen Cronin