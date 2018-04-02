× How to listen to your favorite Indiana Pacers players read children’s books

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers are showcasing their love for reading and reaching out to the community with an awesome opportunity. Your children can listen to players read them their bedtime story.

The team partnered with the Indianapolis Public Library to create the Call-A-Pacer program.

Pacers fans of all ages can call (317) 275-4444 or (877) 275-9007, or log onto Pacers.com to hear the players read pre-selected children’s stories. The theme this year is classic barnyard stories.

Each week there will be a recording of a different player reading a different book.

In addition, fans also can visit their local library to check out the featured book of the week and receive a poster or autographed photo of that week’s featured reader. The phone lines are open 24 hours.

Last year’s campaign generated over 61,000 calls from children and families!

The schedule of readers is below: