Indianapolis woman dies at hospital after Zionsville crash

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. –An Indianapolis woman has died after being injured in a crash in Zionsville on Monday.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at Ansley Dr. and US 421 at about 6:47 p.m.

There, officials found 25-year-old Aubrey Conard entrapped in a 2016 Ford Explorer that had overturned.

After freeing Conrad, police say she was immediately transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The crash is being investigated by the Boone County Fatal Accident Crash Team.