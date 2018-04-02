Indianapolis Zoo’s orangutan center in the running for USA Today’s best exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of the Indianapolis Zoo’s exhibits has been nominated for an award.

The Simon Skjodt International Orangutan Center is in the running to be named USA Today’s Best Zoo Exhibit.

“The USA Today nomination recognizes the center’s innovative design that stimulates the apes’ social, physical and intellectual abilities,” said the zoo.

The center is home to 12 orangutans, one of the largest groups in any American Zoo. It offers unique opportunities for guests to watch orangutans climb 80 feet overhead then come face-to-face with these incredibly intelligent apes, including babies Mila and Max.

Now, the zoo is asking for the public to vote daily through 11:59 a.m. on April 30 to help bring the award home. Click here to cast your vote.