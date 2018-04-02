NBA honors Oladipo as Eastern Conference Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Miami Heat during the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 10, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo is the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.
Oladipo averaged 26 points, 5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 3.7 steals as the Pacers went 3-0 on the road, beating Golden State, Sacramento, and the Los Angeles Clippers. In that final game in LA, Oladipo led the Blue and Gold with 30 points, 12 assists, and five steals. The former IU All-American leads the NBA in steals this season, averaging 2.3 per game.
The honor is Oladipo’s third Player of the Week win this season. He is the first Pacer to win the award three times in one year.