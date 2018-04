× Person in critical condition after shooting outside Lafayette Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is in critical condition following a shooting outside Lafayette Square Mall on the city’s northwest side.

Police were called to the scene in the 3900 block of Lafayette Rd. shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

Officers say the victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with serious injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.