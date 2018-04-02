PHOTOS | Easter snow across central Indiana

Snow on Easter made it difficult for Hoosiers to “think spring” this year.

Snow showers moved out of central Indiana Monday, but they left their mark in parts of the state. West Lafayette and Rossville had snow reports near 6″ with Lebanon reporting about 4″ and Indianapolis 2″.

The April 1 snowfall was record-breaking! It broke the April 1 record of 2″, which was set in 1924. It was also the snowiest Easter in recorded Indiana history. The previous record for the holiday was 0.3″ set in both 1972 and 1964.

Next up for Indiana: the potential for severe weather.

