× Quiet at the moment; severe weather possible on Tuesday

The snow showers have moved out of central Indiana this morning, but the recent snowfall left significant snow totals in our northwestern counties. West Lafayette and Rossville had snow reports near 6.0” with 4.0” in Lebanon and more than 2.0” in Indianapolis.

The snowfall on April 1 broke two records. It was officially the snowiest April 1 on record with 2.1”. The previous record was 2.0” in 1924. The 2.1” of snow made it the snowiest Easter on record. The previous record for the holiday was set in 0.3” in 1972 and 1964.

We are tracking big changes in the forecast for the beginning of the work week. There is going to be a chance for scattered thunderstorms tonight and Tuesday. Plus, temperatures are going to soar into the upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon! However, there are going to be several dry hours today before showers arrive this evening. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day with skies becoming mostly cloudy late in the day. Highs will reach the upper 40s, which is more than 10° below average for Indy in early April.

Rain chances will increase after 7 p.m. EDT with isolated showers returning to central Indiana. The rainfall will become more widespread after midnight. Gusty winds will be possible along with heavy downpours overnight.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop tomorrow afternoon and evening. Central Indiana is highlighted under a Slight Risk for Tuesday, with our southern counties having a slightly elevated risk for severe weather. The primary threat will be damaging straight line winds. Large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out with the thunderstorms.

After the system moves out, temperatures are going to drop back into the 40s. The cool weather pattern is going to stick around for the rest of the work week.