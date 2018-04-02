× RECIPE: Garam Masala

Garam Masala

1 tablespoon dried miniature rosebuds (optional)

A 1-inch piece cinnamon stick, broken into pieces

2 each bay leaves

1/4 cup cumin seeds

1/3 cup coriander seeds

1 tablespoon green cardamom pods

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

2 teaspoons whole cloves

1 each dried red chili

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground mace

If the roses have stems, break them off and discard. Heat the roses with the cinnamon, bay leaves, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, cardamom pods, whole peppercorns, cloves, and chili in a medium skillet over medium-high heat, stirring often, until the cumin becomes brown, 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder or coffee mill, add the nutmeg and mace, and grind until powder fine. Store in an airtight container for up to 4 months.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants

