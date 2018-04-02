× Shifting weather gears quickly, severe storms possible Tuesday

SNOWY SPRING Our weather will only get stranger here in the next 24 hours. Good Monday afternoon.

From snow to severe. The snow streak through central Indiana ran from Nebraska to New York. Now attention turns to a new ‘spring’ storm with severe weather potential Tuesday.

Since March 20th – the official start of spring, we’ve had 12.9″ of snowfall (most ever for the dates March 20th to April 1st) and over 3.40″ of precipitation – most since 1985.

We’ve had the fewest 60-degree days since March 1st in 34 years and over it is the coldest spring since 2014. Ready for a twist?

SPRING STORM TUESDAY

A powerful spring storm will send multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms our way starting tonight. There will be plenty of rainfall and there is a very good chance of severe storms across the state Tuesday.

Multi-rounds of storms will bring locally heavy rainfall but the placement of a couple of fronts will also focus the potential of severe storms. Much of the state is overlooked for the risk of severe storms and watch box or two may be needed.

The first round of storms are due in by sunrise. As a cold front inched north tomorrow morning and few stronger storms are possible with a hail threat. As the warm front reached northern Indiana by afternoon temperatures will surge on strong south winds.