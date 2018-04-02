Weather shifting quickly with severe storms possible Tuesday

SNOWY SPRING

Our weather will only get stranger here in the next 24 hours. Good Monday afternoon.

From snow to severe. The snow streak through central Indiana ran from Nebraska to New York. Now attention turns to a new ‘spring’ storm with severe weather potential Tuesday.

Since March 20, the official start of spring, we’ve had 12.9″ of snowfall (most ever for the dates March 20 to April 1) and over 3.40″ of precipitation, most since 1985.

We’ve had the fewest 60-degree days since March 1 in 34 years and over it is the coldest spring since 2014. Ready for a twist?