× Work on DigIndy Project on Shelby Street delayed until May

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A significant road construction project near Garfield Park will be delayed.

Citizens Energy Group announced Monday that work on the DigIndy Project along Shelby Street won’t get underway until May 7. The project had been previously scheduled to begin this month.

From May 7 through Oct. 31, Shelby Street will be restricted or closed to traffic between East Troy Avenue and East Southern Avenue for work on the DigIndy Tunnel System.

Detour routes will be clearly posted, Citizens said, and commuters should pay attention to the signs. Construction is being coordinated with work on the IndyGo Red Line in that area.

Officials said the delay will ensure a “smoother transition” for the local community and accommodate upcoming events such as University of Indianapolis commencement.

The project includes work on underground infrastructure that will capture and divert sewer overflows from the Pleasant Run Tunnel, a portion of the tunnel system slated for completion in 2025. Crews will also relocate natural gas and water lines, possibly leading to some temporary service disruptions in the area.

You can learn more about the DigIndy Tunnel System by visiting www.DigIndyTunnel.com. Go to www.CitizensEnergyGroup.com/Construction to view all projects on the Citizens construction map.