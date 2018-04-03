× 75-year-old church worker is robbed at gunpoint outside her Crown Hill home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 75-year-old Indianapolis woman survives a terrifying run-in with a gunman.

The elderly church worker was shot at during a robbery Tuesday night in Crown Hill. The woman says she had just pulled up to the front of her home when she found herself confronted by the armed thief.

A pile of broken glass litters the street, where the crook ambushed the woman and shot out her car window.

“I opened my door to get out and there was a man standing there with a gun. He said, ‘Give me your blank blank keys.’ I closed my door and when I closed my door he shot through my window,” said Alma Kurtz.

Flying glass left Alma with a series of small cuts and scratches to her nose, lip, cheek and hands. Alma says just seconds after the shooting the teenage crook ran away down the street.

“It was a surprise,” said Alma. “It just happened so quick.”

Alma has lived on north Kenwood for more than 50 years. Her neighborhood in Crown Hill is one of the crime hotspots patrolled by the 10 Point Coalition. Alma knows her neighborhood has become more dangerous in recent years, but until now she never feared she’d be robbed at gunpoint outside her own home.

“These children out here have no job. They’re trying to get money anyway they can and the drugs are so bad,” said Alma. “It’s sad the drugs have taken over.”

Before the stick up, Alma had just finished a meeting at Antioch Baptist Church. Her home is decorated with angel statues. She believes she had some divine intervention to help her escape any major injury.

“I know God protects me because the bullet didn’t go through the window. It was laying on the ground. Only glass came into the car and I got some on my face and everything,” said Alma.

Police did not have a detailed description of the suspect to release, but as always anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.