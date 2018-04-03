× Indianapolis events to commemorate Robert Kennedy’s speech 50 years after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The city of Indianapolis will host two events Wednesday to commemorate the historic speech of Robert F. Kennedy 50 years after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

On April 4, 1968, Kennedy was scheduled to deliver a campaign speech in Indianapolis. Instead, it became his solemn duty to inform the gathered crowd that King had been killed. He urged calm and peace during a tumultuous time in U.S. history while delivering the impromptu address from the back of a flatbed truck.

Even five decades later, the effects of Kennedy’s speech are being felt in Indianapolis. The city will host two events Wednesday to mark the occasion. The first is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Landmark for Peace Memorial at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1702 N. Broadway St. in Indianapolis. A 50th anniversary commemoration will follow from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Guests include author and civil rights pioneer U.S. Rep. John Lewis and RFK’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, who also serves as president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

Other dignitaries attending the events including Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Sen. Joe Donnelly, Sen. Todd Young, Rep. Andre Carson, Rep. Susan Brooks, State Rep. Greg Porter, Indy Parks and Recreation Director Linda Broadfoot and Rev. Thomas Brown of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The 10:30 a.m. event will include a panel discussion with Lewis and Kennedy as well as remarks from national, state and local officials. The 5 p.m. event will feature music, remembrances and a panel discussion.

If you’re going:

Event Location The tent and check-in will be located in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park (1702 N. Broadway St. Indianapolis), north of the Landmark for Peace monument, east of Center For Inquiry School 27. As it is an event in the park, you will be walking, standing, and the chairs will be sitting on grass. Ticket Availability/Waitlist Reminder At this time, all tickets to both the 10:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. events have been claimed. If, for any reason, you cannot make the event or need fewer tickets than ordered, please cancel your order. There is a very long waitlist of other community members who would love the opportunity to attend if you cannot. Arrival and Check-In The events will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. You MUST be in your seat by 10:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., or your reservation will no longer be guaranteed. Seating is first come, first served. The tent will open for seating by 9:00 a.m. for the morning event, and 3:30 p.m. for the evening commemoration. Please print your ticket (sent through Eventbrite) or have it legibly on your phone/device to facilitate the check-in process. Because of the level of interest in this event, everyone will be checked in, so give yourself plenty of time to check-in and get your seat. Transit & Parking Give yourself plenty of time for travel. IMPD will be directing traffic. Traffic in the area will be heavy, and regular traffic patterns will be altered due to closed and one-way streets. Parking in and around the park is limited on a regular day, and it will be even more challenging on April 4th with the large crowd. For that reason, we ask that you consider alternative transit options to the Park: ride IndyGo bus (free ride day!), bike, walk, ride share, or at the very least car pool.

IndyGo is offering a Free Ride Day and additional routes to and from the park (find details at the IndyGo website).

FOX59 will livestream the events through the station’s app, website and Facebook page.