LIVE BLOG | Much of central, southern Indiana under Tornado Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Tornado Watch issued for much of central and southern Indiana has been extended to 1 a.m. Wednesday. This threat is part of a second wave of severe weather that will be passing through the state after a very soggy morning.
The following counties are affected by the watch: Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Johnson, Madison, rush, Shelby, Delaware, Henry, Randolph, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, Monroe, and Jennings.
Heavy rains and storms caused problems for many Hoosier drivers through the late morning hours. Drivers also experienced problems at I-465 and I-65 between Southport Road and County Line Road, where high water led to lane closures.
Dangerous t-storm with potential of 60-70 mph gust moving NE in Marion Co. toward NW Hancock Co. at 8:42 PM #INwx pic.twitter.com/ruxrsy1s9T
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 4, 2018
HEADS UP downtown #Indianapolis. Radar detecting 98mph winds just north of Raymond St near Mars Hill heading downtown. #INwx pic.twitter.com/csHkuntaYR
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 4, 2018
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Marion and Hancock
counties until 9 p.m.
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hancock and Marion County in IN until 9:00pm EDT. @Fox59 #INWX
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 4, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Owen County in IN until 8:15pm EDT. @FOX59 #inwx pic.twitter.com/aRO7TrhPem
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Owen County in IN until 8:15pm EDT. @Fox59 #INWX
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
The Storm Prediction Center has canceled the Tornado Watch for a couple counties and extended the watch for others. Counties in red are under the watch until 1am Wednesday. #INwx pic.twitter.com/fjKgSigCnz
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
#UPDATE: The National Weather Service has canceled the TORNADO WARNINGS for Boone and Montgomery counties.
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 3, 2018
TORNADO WARNING in effect in Boone, Montgomery counties until 7:45 p.m
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Warning for Boone and Montgomery County in IN until 7:45pm EDT. @Fox59 #INWX
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
Tornado Warning continues for Lafayette IN, West Lafayette IN, Shadeland IN until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/K9EwnyJyGI
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 3, 2018
Tornado Warning for Tippecanoe, Warren and Fountain counties until 7:15 p.m. EDT. #INwx @FOX59 @theWXauthority
— Amber Hardwick (@AHardwickWx) April 3, 2018
ALERT: A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for Tippecanoe County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/tUgk00OCaY
— Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 3, 2018
TORNADO WARNING now in effect in Fountain, Tippecanoe, Warren counties until 7:15 p.m.
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 3, 2018
National Weather Service: “At 6:41 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Williamsport, or 17 miles northwest of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 55 mph.” Take shelter if in that area.
.@BrianWilkes59wx giving an update now on FOX59 about the Tornado Warning in effect until 7 p.m.: https://t.co/MXxtORwrep
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 3, 2018
ALERT: A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for Fountain County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/IfIXYjVWPm
— Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 3, 2018
ALERT: A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for Tippecanoe County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/mFL9Z5UuFS
— Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 3, 2018
ALERT: A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for Montgomery County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/yND0hA2oyE
— Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 3, 2018
TORNADO WARNING issued for Tippecanoe, Montgomery, Fountain, and Vermillion counties until 7 p.m.
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 3, 2018
UPDATE on storm timing: Near the state line now (at 6 pm) – strong/severe line of storms possible in #Indianapolis by 7:30 pm. #inwx pic.twitter.com/90sWYDKTiI
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
Flooding surrounding homes right down the street from Buck Creek Winery, just north of I-74 past the Acton Road exit. Daughter of a resident says this unfortunately happens frequently in this area. #INwx #INroads pic.twitter.com/a8HSQOftoB
— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) April 3, 2018
Shelby County has had at least one water rescue today. A woman had to be taken by raft from her home after flood waters surrounded her house. pic.twitter.com/WuqDBZWeNr
— Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) April 3, 2018
Checking out the weather in Muncie. This is at N Elgin St. Drivers keep passing the barricades- heed the warning turn around don't drown! pic.twitter.com/vY1ZpeM7Y8
— Haley Bull (@HaleyBullNews) April 3, 2018
Video shows flood waters washing away part of East Kitchel Road around 12:30 p.m. in Liberty, IN. #INwx https://t.co/QqZzIhaAtm
(courtesy of Zach Wildman) pic.twitter.com/i3DlMFk05W
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 3, 2018
A school bus had to be pulled out of high water near 38th and Massachusetts. Police say kids were on board but everyone is ok. pic.twitter.com/Zzq4Hj5usE
— Nick McGill (@NickMcGillTV) April 3, 2018
Talk about strange weather – Today is the warmest day in #Indianapolis since February 27th! #INwx pic.twitter.com/DzRdarrzxZ
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
A lull in storm activity as storms exit SE Indiana. Axis of unstable air surging northeast ahead of a cold front later tonight. Timing line of storms starting at 4 on @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/82Ud9upfnw
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
All northbound and southbound lanes on I-65 from County Line Road to Southport Road in Marion County are now open. pic.twitter.com/wCHgtWO94S
— INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) April 3, 2018
Map from DPW shows "high water caution areas" drivers should try and avoid for commute home. https://t.co/QqZzIgSZBO#inwx pic.twitter.com/a5ulkjgWbK
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 3, 2018
Some of the streams and creeks @FishersIN are beginning to spill out of their banks. Please be aware as you drive near these waterways and be prepared to #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/iJB5ms5uRz
— Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) April 3, 2018
Another man who lives off Upper Patton Park Rd. sent me these pics of water INSIDE his house due to overflowing creek #flooding pic.twitter.com/XVr1KUYGIh
— Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) April 3, 2018
This was the scene on I-65 near E Edgewood Ave earlier when a car was carried by high water into the guardrail. The left 2 lanes of SB I-65 remain closed near I-465. https://t.co/QqZzIgSZBO pic.twitter.com/ULrjrvnz9u
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 3, 2018
This was the scene just off Upper Patton Park Road just a couple hours ago. It’s starting to rain again. Board president says he’s not calling for evacuations at this point. pic.twitter.com/Wcl3PChc7Y
— Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) April 3, 2018
Winds are picking up on southern end of Lake Monroe as warned storm moves closer. #INwx pic.twitter.com/4PK9x52kqs
— John Dissauer ⛈🌪 (@johndissauer) April 3, 2018
COMMUNITY: Sandbags available today from 1:30pm – 6:00pm at Hamilton County Hazardous Waste Center, 1717 Pleasant St, Noblesville. pic.twitter.com/lMCFQi9DIw
— Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Brown, Monroe, Morgan and Owen County in IN until 2:45pm EDT. @Fox59 #INWX
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hancock County in IN until 2:45pm EDT. @FOX59 #inwx pic.twitter.com/LhMhxSh97Y
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hancock County in IN until 2:45pm EDT. @Fox59 #INWX
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
Parks, streets, and side roads in Shelbyville underwater. More rain on the way! pic.twitter.com/c50Zrbc4sJ
— Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) April 3, 2018
Sandbags Available 1:30-6:00PM Today at Hamilton County Hazardous Waste, 1717 N. Pleasant St, Noblesville. https://t.co/Erd4gXCenb
— Hamilton Co. Sheriff (@HCSOIndiana) April 3, 2018
Multi-rounds of storms possible in 3 locations. Warn front – warm sector and ahead of eastbound cold front sweeping state later tonight #inwx #INwxsevere pic.twitter.com/0wUWW8QnYP
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
Pictures from SR 37 and I-465 show flooding on #Indy’s south side. More photos here: https://t.co/BnHXe9UoGQ pic.twitter.com/qXBB7qp9NB
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 3, 2018
a TORNADO WATCH ISSUED for much of central and southern IN until 8 PM Tuesday #inwx pic.twitter.com/qdOOZF4uRN
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Decatur, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Putnam, Rush, Shelby and Tipton County in IN until 8:00pm EDT. @Fox59 #INWX
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby County in IN until 4:30pm EDT Tuesday. @Fox59 #INWX
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam County in IN until 12:15pm EDT. @Fox59 #INWX
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
Buck Creek raising the danger stakes at Southport & McFarland. #SwiftWater conditions. Please stay out of the water. #KeepItSafeIndy pic.twitter.com/8x6fLBPCd4
— IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) April 3, 2018
County Line Rd still closed between Madison Avenue and I-65. @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/M29q8GeCSz
— Zach Myers (@ZachMyersNews) April 3, 2018
No easy drive around Greenwood, Johnson county today. This is along Stop 11 Road. @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/TqnFXH9zgA
— Zach Myers (@ZachMyersNews) April 3, 2018
Buck Creek at Southport & McFarland pic.twitter.com/7cs4M3Jmjs
— IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) April 3, 2018
Flooding in Martinsville pic.twitter.com/I35fHB5mCr
— Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) April 3, 2018
FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS: Through 1 p.m. EDT. >> Watch for high water on roads! Turn around and don't drown! #INwx @FOX59 @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/Db7uZQlwl1
— Amber Hardwick (@AHardwickWx) April 3, 2018
BCSO Traffic Alert: Southbound I-65 at the 138 MM Semi Accident. All sb lanes closed. Avoid area for next 60 mins
— Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) April 3, 2018
UPDATE: Johnson County 911 operations restored after outage this morning https://t.co/fOZKyhgKXF
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 3, 2018
Officers are still blocking the ramp into I-65 N from Southport Rd. They say parts of the interstate are still shut down because of the flooding. Police say crews have been called to try to pump water out of the roadway. pic.twitter.com/dyxTJnvcL2
— Jillian Deam (@JillianDeam) April 3, 2018
From IMPD:
Avoid high water areas.
Don’t clog the 911 call center with calls relating to flooding.
The Emergency Operations Center has been activated.
Vehicles are especially susceptible to water damage when driven through high water at high rates of speed.
Slow down when operating your vehicles in adverse conditions.
Current conditions on I-65 SB on Indy’s northwest side pic.twitter.com/dEgzx8ojax
— Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) April 3, 2018
IPL is reporting more than 10,000 outages in #Indy right now https://t.co/QqZzIhaAtm pic.twitter.com/Mtr3CqVbvt
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 3, 2018
#OutageUpdate: 10,103 customers now impacted by morning storms. Please report outages or downed lines at https://t.co/GYH512JsVy or call 317.261.8111. https://t.co/ezE4wT1bN6
— IPL Power (@IPLPower) April 3, 2018
#KeepItSafeIndy Rush Hour Report – #IFD dispatch says from 6-9 AM 68 calls including:
High Water investigations at-
Sherman & McFarland
Bluff & Sumner
8400 Railroad Rd
Stop 11 & Emerson
1 Lightning Strike Fire 🔥
7900 States Bend Dr
4 PI’s No injury
1 Power Line Down pic.twitter.com/RmPPSLpnRL
— IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) April 3, 2018
A look at flooding near Edgewood and Keystone on the south side of #Indy pic.twitter.com/J5WIVtqM65
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
With a fast response and quick knock, crews on scene have marked this fire out. Crews will remain for salvage and overhaul. Thanks to @WestfieldFire for the assistance.
— Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) April 3, 2018
Putnamville Troopers working many property damage crashes & slide offs along I-70…Use caution..#slowdown…#hydroplaning
— Sgt. Joe Watts (@ISPPutnamville) April 3, 2018
Here's a look at a flooded softball field off Main Street and Averitt Road in Greenwood pic.twitter.com/MKbVwJUU2q
— Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 3, 2018
***CFD DISPATCH*** Engines 346, 341, 345, 382 Ladders 341, 382 Medic 346 Chief 304, house fire from lightning strike, 13646 Thistlewood Dr W.
— Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) April 3, 2018
Weather is going to be an issue today. Hendricks County is under a flash flood warning until 1230pm and there is potential for more severe weather this afternoon. Stay focused today on the weather and be prepared.
*pictures are from previous flooding events*
— Plainfield Fire (@PlainfieldFire1) April 3, 2018
If anyone needs to fill sand bags we have a large supply at the city maintenance garage on 847 Hamilton Avenue (old street department). pic.twitter.com/WGawqEitTM
— City of Franklin, IN (@FranklinIND) April 3, 2018
Rain reports from this morning. @FOX59 @theWXauthority Map shows Live Guardian Radar Estimates… pic.twitter.com/KADPSTst3O
— Amber Hardwick (@AHardwickWx) April 3, 2018
FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby counties until 12:30 p.m.; another warning for Parke and Putnam counties through 11:45 a.m.
— Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby County in IN until 12:30pm EDT Tuesday. @Fox59 #INWX
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
Flood waters are rising quickly around Bargersville in Johnson County as the area continues to get hammered by heavy rain. #INwx pic.twitter.com/88rmq9KCl5
— Michael Pruitt, PIO (@Michael_Pruitt1) April 3, 2018
LIVE GUARDIAN RADAR: Update ( 8:23 AM) >>Heavy rain continues to pour over I-70 corridor west of Indy and areas south of Indy. Tracking ENE this AM. #INwx @theWXauthority @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/uSNO23CCkI
— Amber Hardwick (@AHardwickWx) April 3, 2018
Another look at flooding on I-65, near E Edgewood Ave. The driver of this car says he’s okay, but lost control when water carried his car to the guardrail. All lanes on 65 N closed – INDOT is using plow trucks to push water off. 65 S open, but 2 lanes around the car are closed. pic.twitter.com/3FbrYx1UJp
— Jillian Deam (@JillianDeam) April 3, 2018
This INDOT map shows road closures across central Indiana due to flash flooding and high water https://t.co/QqZzIgSZBO pic.twitter.com/uPMxMBcdl7
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 3, 2018
Here's a look at Emerson Avenue and Stop 11 Road on the south side. @BRemeika says a car went off the road and got swallowed up pic.twitter.com/WshvcGyYfy
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
Good morning. Streets are flooded in many parts of the city and that is impacting traffic. Please take your time and do not attempt to drive your cars into high water! #BeSafeIndy
— IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 3, 2018
Things are definitely looking rough around central Indiana thanks to rain this morning! Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for some counties https://t.co/gieIusvzWc pic.twitter.com/zJdtbynCU9
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
A lot of rain moved in overnight and is still coming down in #Indy. Serious flood warnings and flooding on roadways. Seek alternate routes if the road is flooded. We want you to get to work safely! Officers and fire rescue are still out to help! #INwx #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/1aQMsSpD9f
— Officer Jim Gillespie (@JimThePIO) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Indiana State Police have closed the off-ramp from Greenwood Main Street to northbound I-65 due to high water on the interstate
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Problems with high water continue on south side/Greenwood; flooding reported on I-65 between Greenwood Main Street and County Line Road
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Bartholomew, Decatur and Shelby counties until 10:15 a.m. pic.twitter.com/oEdMdhlDqg
— Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Bartholomew, Decatur, and Shelby County in IN until 10:15am EDT Tuesday. @Fox59 #INWX
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Johnson and Morgan County in IN until 10:00am EDT Tuesday. @Fox59 #INWX
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Still dealing with problems on I-65 south of I-465 on #Indy's south side; high water is the main concern pic.twitter.com/sTpezmBxGv
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
FLASH FLOOD WARNING until 9:15 a.m. EDT for Vigo, Clay and Owen counties. #INwx @FOX59 @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/K4DWiEFWyE
— Amber Hardwick (@AHardwickWx) April 3, 2018
INDOT crews say they’re trying to push flood water into the drainage system on I-65 because the rain is coming down so fast. The driver of this car says he lost control of the wheel when water carried his car over to that guardrail on 65 S near E Edgewood Ave. pic.twitter.com/9mflRqbpXg
— Jillian Deam (@JillianDeam) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on I-65 near County Line Road as high water continues to be a problem this morning pic.twitter.com/LESCJtXk2e
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
I-69 SB is now back open. Please use caution as traffic will be backed up until the backup subsides. With the heavy rain, please take extra time getting to your destination this morning.
— Noblesville Police (@NoblesvillePD) April 3, 2018
I talked to the driver of this car – he’s okay. He says he was driving on 65 S when all of a sudden, the water started carrying his car over to the guardrail & he couldn’t control his steering wheel anymore. 2 lanes of 65 S are closed & all lanes on 65 N are closed. pic.twitter.com/iE0ykoOy1l
— Jillian Deam (@JillianDeam) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Right lane closed past mile marker 213 on I-69 southbound near Noblesville after crash. A semi is being moved and traffic is getting by pic.twitter.com/7LLCFTPyfZ
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
Now BOTH directions of I-65 are closing in Johnson County. https://t.co/5YMQj8hCp1
— Britt Baker (@BrittBakerTV) April 3, 2018
Interstate back open but still slow. https://t.co/zOijU4199T
— Britt Baker (@BrittBakerTV) April 3, 2018
#TRAFFICALERT: STATE POLICE SHUTTING DOWN I65 NB & SB FROM COUNTY LINE RD TO SOUTHPORT DUE TO FLOODING. @ISPIndianapolis
— IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 3, 2018
A driver got stuck in this water on 65 S near E Edgewood Ave. Crews are blocking off some of the southbound lanes that are covered in water — meanwhile, all lanes on 65 N are shut down in this area right now. pic.twitter.com/7zJpw4FKGy
— Jillian Deam (@JillianDeam) April 3, 2018
We checked with several central Indiana counties to see what
they’re dealing with this morning:
Bartholomew County: No significant problems
Boone County: No significant issues so far
Hamilton County: No high water problems reported
Johnson County: High water at County Line Road at I-65;
localized flooding in parts of Whiteland
Monroe County: No significant problems
Morgan County: Localized flooding in low-lying areas,
including State Road 144 and Centenary Road
The crash on I-69 near mile marker 212 in Noblesville involves a semi truck. Southbound I-69 is closed. Some traffic is beginning to move in the area.
Here's a look at the INDOT incident map for the #Indy area. Problems reported in Noblesville, through downtown and on the south side pic.twitter.com/V8hqfmAafn
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
***UPDATE***
We have two lanes opened up on southbound I69 to get traffic through. It is still running slowly as the rest of the scene is cleaned up.
— Noblesville Police (@NoblesvillePD) April 3, 2018
Fire has been under control for a while, but left two lanes STILL blocked NB I-65 approaching 38th. #FOX59Morning https://t.co/zLFuyPKAk6
— Britt Baker (@BrittBakerTV) April 3, 2018
SB I-69 near IN-13 CLOSED for crash. #FOX59Morning pic.twitter.com/su3zxaGg78
— Britt Baker (@BrittBakerTV) April 3, 2018
Here's a look at I-65 on the south side, where high water is causing problems for drivers this morning. Part of interstate closed at Southport Road and County Line Road pic.twitter.com/AFl6i81rXa
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018
NB I-65 CLOSED at County Line Rd due to standing water. #FOX59Morning pic.twitter.com/c9aT92YEVU
— Britt Baker (@BrittBakerTV) April 3, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Indiana State Police say there's "significant" ponding on I-65 northbound and southbound near the Southport Road exit after heavy rains; some cars disabled pic.twitter.com/fLU3dRgdxd
— Traffic Authority (@indy_traffic) April 3, 2018