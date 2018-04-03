Tornado Watch in effect for many Indiana counties until 1 a.m.

LIVE BLOG | Much of central, southern Indiana under Tornado Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Tornado Watch issued for much of central and southern Indiana has been extended to 1 a.m. Wednesday. This threat is part of a second wave of severe weather that will be passing through the state after a very soggy morning.

The following counties are affected by the watch: Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Johnson, Madison, rush, Shelby, Delaware, Henry, Randolph, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, Monroe, and Jennings.

Heavy rains and storms caused problems for many Hoosier drivers through the late morning hours. Drivers also experienced problems at I-465 and I-65 between Southport Road and County Line Road, where high water led to lane closures.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Marion and Hancock
counties until 9 p.m. 

TORNADO WARNING in effect in Boone, Montgomery counties until 7:45 p.m

National Weather Service: “At 6:41 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Williamsport, or 17 miles northwest of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 55 mph.” Take shelter if in that area.

From IMPD: 

Avoid high water areas. 

Don’t clog the 911 call center with calls relating to flooding.

The Emergency Operations Center has been activated. 

Vehicles are especially susceptible to water damage when driven through high water at high rates of speed. 

Slow down when operating your vehicles in adverse conditions.

We checked with several central Indiana counties to see what
they’re dealing with this morning: 

Bartholomew County: No significant problems

Boone County: No significant issues so far

Hamilton County: No high water problems reported

Johnson County: High water at County Line Road at I-65;
localized flooding in parts of Whiteland

Monroe County: No significant problems

Morgan County: Localized flooding in low-lying areas,
including State Road 144 and Centenary Road

The crash on I-69 near mile marker 212 in Noblesville involves a semi truck. Southbound I-69 is closed. Some traffic is beginning to move in the area.

