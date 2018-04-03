× LIVE BLOG | Much of central, southern Indiana under Tornado Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Tornado Watch issued for much of central and southern Indiana has been extended to 1 a.m. Wednesday. This threat is part of a second wave of severe weather that will be passing through the state after a very soggy morning.

The following counties are affected by the watch: Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Johnson, Madison, rush, Shelby, Delaware, Henry, Randolph, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, Monroe, and Jennings.

Heavy rains and storms caused problems for many Hoosier drivers through the late morning hours. Drivers also experienced problems at I-465 and I-65 between Southport Road and County Line Road, where high water led to lane closures.

Follow updates with our live blog below. Click here to see a photo gallery of today’s storms.