LIVE BLOG | Tornado Watch canceled in central Indiana as threat for storms diminishes

Posted 5:00 AM, April 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:22PM, April 3, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National Weather Service canceled the Tornado Watch for all central Indiana counties at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The threat for storms will diminish through the night and temperatures are expected to drop dramatically.

Heavy rains and storms caused problems for many Hoosier drivers throughout the day. Drivers also experienced problems at I-465 and I-65 between Southport Road and County Line Road, where high water led to lane closures.

Several Tornado Warnings were issued in the area, but minimal damage was reported as a result.

Click here to see a photo gallery of today's storms.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Marion and Hancock
counties until 9 p.m. 

TORNADO WARNING in effect in Boone, Montgomery counties until 7:45 p.m

National Weather Service: “At 6:41 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Williamsport, or 17 miles northwest of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 55 mph.” Take shelter if in that area.

From IMPD: 

Avoid high water areas. 

Don’t clog the 911 call center with calls relating to flooding.

The Emergency Operations Center has been activated. 

Vehicles are especially susceptible to water damage when driven through high water at high rates of speed. 

Slow down when operating your vehicles in adverse conditions.

We checked with several central Indiana counties to see what
they’re dealing with this morning: 

Bartholomew County: No significant problems

Boone County: No significant issues so far

Hamilton County: No high water problems reported

Johnson County: High water at County Line Road at I-65;
localized flooding in parts of Whiteland

Monroe County: No significant problems

Morgan County: Localized flooding in low-lying areas,
including State Road 144 and Centenary Road

The crash on I-69 near mile marker 212 in Noblesville involves a semi truck. Southbound I-69 is closed. Some traffic is beginning to move in the area.

