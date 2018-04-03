× LIVE BLOG | Tornado Watch canceled in central Indiana as threat for storms diminishes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The National Weather Service canceled the Tornado Watch for all central Indiana counties at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The threat for storms will diminish through the night and temperatures are expected to drop dramatically.

Heavy rains and storms caused problems for many Hoosier drivers throughout the day. Drivers also experienced problems at I-465 and I-65 between Southport Road and County Line Road, where high water led to lane closures.

Several Tornado Warnings were issued in the area, but minimal damage was reported as a result.

Follow updates with our live blog below. Click here to see a photo gallery of today’s storms.