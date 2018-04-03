× Ponding reported on I-65 northbound and southbond on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Heavy rains and storms are causing problems for Hoosier drivers.

Indiana State Police reported “significant ponding” on I-65 northbound and southbound near the Southport Road exit.

Several cars were disabled while going through the water, and emergency personnel had to rescue at least one driver.

Just south of there, INDOT said all lanes of I-65 northbound were closed near the County Line Road exit due to high water.

No injuries have been reported, but drivers should use caution.