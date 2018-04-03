× Super Outbreak of 1974: Remembering one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks in Indiana history

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As we track the threat of severe weather today, we’re taking time to remember the 44th anniversary of one of the worst tornado outbreaks in the country’s history.

Between April 3 and 4, the “Super Outbreak of 1974” spawned nearly 150 tornadoes across 13 states, including Indiana. More than 300 people died, and another 5,000 were hurt across the Midwest.

In Indiana 21 tornadoes hit 38 counties, killing 47 people and injuring 800 others.

The National Weather Service says most of the Indiana tornadoes traveled at nearly a mile a minute. This was the last time and EF5 tornado hit anywhere in Indiana.

This is a good reminder to be weather aware today as we monitor the risk of severe weather.