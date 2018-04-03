× TORNADO WATCH issued; First severe weather outbreak of the season possible Tuesday

A strengthening spring storm system will approach the state Tuesday afternoon and evening bringing multiple rounds of thunderstorms.

A tornado watch is in effect until 8 pm Tuesday.

A warm front early in the day was the focus for very heavy rainfall – over 3″ in Indianapolis. A new record for the date and the month of April has already been established. Many flash flood warnings have been issued and will remain in effect into early this afternoon.

A large temperature spread fuels a strong jet stream that brings moist and very unstable air into the state. The threat for storms to increase and become severe is very high this afternoon and evening.

There may be several locations and wide-spread strong to severe storms until a cold front sweeps the state later tonight.

Here is the breakdown, timing and location of the severe threat Tuesday. Have your severe weather plans in place and review with your family as to what to do should a tornado threaten

Multi-rounds of storms are possible in three locations. Along a warm front – in the warm sector of the storm and ahead of eastbound cold front sweeping state later tonight.