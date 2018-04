Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Ind.-- Incredible video shows flood waters turning an Indiana road into mush.

Zach Wildman captured the video around 12:30 p.m. on Kitchel Road, east of Fouts Road in Liberty.

As the water pours into a sinkhole, parts of the road begin to break away and collapse as police are seen on either side of the road.

Flooding plagued most of the state Tuesday as severe weather prompted severe weather warnings and watches for many counties.