Woman suspected in YouTube HQ shooting found dead; at least 4 others injured

UPDATE:

At least four people were wounded and the suspected shooter, a woman, was found dead on the campus of the YouTube headquarters, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters Wednesday. The chief said the deceased woman had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SAN BRUNO — Ambulances transported four or five patients to hospitals after a shooting was reported at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, officials said.

Authorities didn’t disclose their conditions.

San Bruno police said earlier on Twitter: “We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive.”

One YouTube employee said people were trying to get out of the building “as fast as they could.”

She said she was on a conference call and her boss, who heard shots, told her at least one person was shot on the patio where people eat.

“We were all suddenly aware of a lot of noises, of sounds, people running outside of the room where she was. And people screaming,” said the employee, who was in a building down the street.

“‘I have to get out of here,'” the woman said the colleague said.

A witness said he heard two or three shots and later about 10 shots. He was at a Carl’s Jr. fast-food restaurant across the street from an end of the YouTube building where there are tables with umbrellas on a patio.

A woman ran over to the Carl’s Jr. with a leg wound, he said. People at the fast-food restaurant tried to use napkins to stop the bleeding.

Overhead video from CNN affiliate KGO showed a heavy police presence outside the YouTube building. A crowd of people gathered outside the building and, one by one, were frisked and patted down by officers. Several roadways near the building were closed to traffic.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will help investigate the incident, according to the agency’s San Francisco office.

San Bruno is about 13 miles south of San Francisco.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.