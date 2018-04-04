INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Kerry Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter, was on FOX59 this morning reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the day her father delivered the news of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination to Hoosiers.
50th anniversary of MLK’s assassination: RFK’s daughter reflects on his historic speech to Hoosiers
