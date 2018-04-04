× BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse to give away free mini deep dish pizzas Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In honor of Deep Dish Pizza Day, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse will be offering 30,000 free mini pies on Thursday, April 5.

DoorDash will deliver a free mini cheese or pepperoni deep dish pizza to customers who use the promo code “DEEPDISH” at checkout.

The offer is valid for up to one pizza per order. The order must be made between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Participating restaurants in central Indiana include the Noblesville, Greenwood, and Avon locations.

But the deals don’t stop Thursday. DoorDash will also offer a free week of delivery on all orders from BJ’s from Friday, April 6 to Thursday, April 12. No promotion code is needed for that offer.

Click here for addition terms and conditions.