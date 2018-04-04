WATCH LIVE: Event marks 50th anniversary of Robert Kennedy’s Indy speech after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination

Boston Marathon survivors’ new book

Posted 10:43 AM, April 4, 2018

A Boston Marathon survivor finds healing by sharing the special bond with her service dog. Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes both lost their legs in the attack. The couple and their dog "Rescue" joined us with more on their new childrens' book.