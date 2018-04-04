Boston Marathon survivors’ new book

A Boston Marathon survivor finds healing by sharing the special bond with her service dog. Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes both lost their legs in the attack. The couple and their dog "Rescue" joined us with more on their new childrens' book.
