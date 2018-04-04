× Carmel Marathon celebrates increased participation for 2018 event

CARMEL, Ind. – Event organizers for the eighth annual Carmel Marathon Weekend, presented by Franciscan Health, are celebrating the growth and success of the event, held on Saturday, March 31. More than 4,000 participants took to the streets of Carmel, Ind. for the Carmel Marathon, Carmel Half Marathon, Indiana Spine Group 8K and Indiana Members Credit Union 5K. The field of runners and walkers, representing 43 states and four countries, represents the largest to date for the event despite forceful winds and a forecast for rain.

More than 1,000 runners crossed the finish line of the full marathon, a 64 percent increase from the event in 2017. Fifty-one percent of the participants in the full marathon traveled to Indiana for the event. The half marathon saw an eleven percent increase in finishers, with almost 1,800 at the finish line.

“It was definitely a risk to move our date forward a few weeks, but it’s safe to say it paid off for ‘Carmel Marathon 2.0’,” said Todd Oliver, race director and president of Carmel Road Racing Group. “The increase in participation was directly related to the new date on the calendar, proven by the big attendance jump of out-of-state runners. The weather cooperated and runners enjoyed our new course. We had 22.5 percent of our marathoner’s run a Boston-qualifying time which breaks last year’s record of 21.2 percent. We are definitely getting a reputation of being a fast spring marathon. I have to thank our volunteers, sponsors, event partners, police and the entire city of Carmel for helping make this race a success.”

Overall champions of the Carmel Marathon Weekend are listed at CarmelMarathon.com.