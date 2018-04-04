× Chicago suburb approves ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines

DEERFIELD, Ill. – A community outside Chicago has approved a ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines.

Tuesday, the Village of Deerfield announced that its board “unanimously approved an ordinance that bans the possession, sale and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines in the village,” according to a press release.

The new law is modeled after one approved by Highland Park in 2013.

In the ordinance, the definition of an assault weapon includes semiautomatic rifles that have a fixed magazine with a capacity to accept more than 10 rounds of ammunition; shotguns with a revolving cylinder; and semiautomatic pistols and rifles that can accept large-capacity magazines and possess one of a list of other features, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Residents of the village have until June, 2018, when the ordinance goes into effect, to remove the banned guns from their homes. If they don’t, they could be fined up to $1,000 for each offense, according to the ordinance.

The law “does not otherwise regulate or prohibit rifles, shotguns, pistols or ammunition.”