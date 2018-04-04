Curry chicken salad shipped to Indiana recalled because of labeling mistake, undeclared allergen

A company recalled 130 pounds of curry chicken salad shipped to several states, including Indiana, due to a mislabeling problem.

Wisconsin-based Good Foods Group, LLC, said the fully cooked, ready-to-eat curry chicken salad products contained an undeclared allergen—specifically cashews. The inclusion of cashews does not appear on the product label because of the mistake.

The items were produced on March 27, 2018, and the lid and side label don’t match. The lid says “Good Foods Curry Chicken Salad, Made with White Meat Chicken,” but the side label says “Good Foods, Artichoke & Jalapeno Dip with rBST-free Greek Yogurt.” The products bear lot code 489221-2B, with a time stamp range of 23:30 to 00:30.

The products have establishment number “P-45623” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to several states, including Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

A customer contacted the company on April 2 after noticing that the deli cup for the curry chicken salad had an incorrect side label. The company realized the labeling mistake meant that cashews in the product were not listed in the ingredient list because the Artichoke & Jalapeno Dip doesn’t include them.

The company hasn’t received any reports of any adverse effects from customers eating the product. Anyone who bought the product should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Good Foods Consumer Relations at 1 (844) 872-6999.