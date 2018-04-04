× Feels like February, chilly pattern continues and snow will fall again

NOT APRIL AT ALL

High temperatures today came early Wednesday – and are normal for February 17th. By early afternoon we were down nearly 30-degrees from Tuesday – factor in the wind and it feels over 40-degrees colder!

The cold pattern just won’t budge! We are now 5 weeks into meteorological spring and nearly 70% of the days have been below normal. To date only two 60-degree days since March 1st.

Adding insult to injury – record setting snow and record setting rainfall.