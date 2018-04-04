Feels like February, chilly pattern continues and snow will fall again
NOT APRIL AT ALL
High temperatures today came early Wednesday – and are normal for February 17th. By early afternoon we were down nearly 30-degrees from Tuesday – factor in the wind and it feels over 40-degrees colder!
The cold pattern just won’t budge! We are now 5 weeks into meteorological spring and nearly 70% of the days have been below normal. To date only two 60-degree days since March 1st.
Adding insult to injury – record setting snow and record setting rainfall.
SOGGY SPRING – WITH MORE SNOW?
We could use more dry time. It is now the WETTEST spring to date in 54 years (1964) with over 8″ since March 1st.
Snow chances are higher than the rain chances as we make the turn toward the weekend. There is a winter-like ‘clipper’ system diving south Friday. Snow is possible and it may stick late Friday night into Saturday. We will monitor.