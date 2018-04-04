× Much colder with snow showers this morning

From record rainfall and storms on Tuesday to much colder temperatures and snow showers this morning.

Snow showers will linger through the morning hours and then we’re looking for dry and cloudy conditions through the afternoon.

Temperatures dropped to the lower 30’s this morning. Slick road conditions are possible during the morning commute. We don’t rebound much. By the lunch hour, temperatures only climbing to the upper 30’s.

We don’t make it a lot higher this by late afternoon. Temperatures topping out in the lower 40’s.

Winds will stay breezy today. We’ve already seen winds gust as high as 47 mph since midnight. Winds will continue to gust around 30-35 mph through the afternoon.

The rest of the week stays cold, staying well below our average high of 59-degrees. We have a few more chances to see some snowflakes, with accumulating snow chances by early next week.