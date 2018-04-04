Muncie massage parlor raided after only being open a few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – Another massage parlor was busted in Muncie on Wednesday.

The raid of “Seoul Spa” on McGalliard Rd. comes exactly two weeks after Delaware County sheriff’s deputies raided a parlor on Adams St. Authorities don’t believe the two are connected.

Investigators say “Seoul Spa” had only been open a few days when they conducted the raid. Two women were brought out of the business in handcuffs and later arrested.

Officers say the women offered a massage for $40 and charged an additional $40 for “extra.” Once they offered the “extra,” investigators were able to obtain warrants.

"They have all the stuff ready to go to make it look nicer so they attract better clientele into the business," said Delaware County Sheriff Ray Dudley.

The sheriff’s office says it’s looking into whether trafficking is being done via a sex trade or if the “handlers” are threatening visas.

Police are investigating the handlers in this case and more arrests could be coming. The handler in the last case was reportedly from Chicago and is not facing charges at this time.

Investigators said it's possible both cases could be some form of human trafficking.

"We believe it’s a larger organization than just the women. We don’t know if it’s trafficking via sex or tracking via their work visas," Sheriff Dudley said.