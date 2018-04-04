WATCH LIVE: Event marks 50th anniversary of Robert Kennedy’s Indy speech after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination

Police in Bartholomew County arrest 6 people as part of drug investigation

Posted 10:34 AM, April 4, 2018, by

Photo Gallery

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Bartholomew County arrested six people in connection with a drug investigation.

According to the Columbus/Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET), investigators served a search warrant Monday at a home on Rio Street in Columbus. The warrant was obtained as part of an investigation that began earlier this year.

A search of the home turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia including syringes, smoking pipes and a digital scale. Detectives located a syringe in the home containing a fluid that tests showed was a methamphetamine and fentanyl mixture.

Police arrested the following five people at the home:

Amie J. Sparks, 41, Indianapolis

  • Three counts of dealing methamphetamine
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Maintaining a common nuisance
  • Possession of a syringe
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeremy T. Calhoun, 27, Columbus

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of a syringe
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Maintaining a common nuisance

Vicky S. Leonard, 57, Columbus

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Visiting a common nuisance

Erica P. Cowan, 20, Columbus

  • Maintaining a common nuisance

Rana L. Franklin, 53, Columbus

  • Visiting a common nuisance

A sixth person, Miriam J. Alamo, 26, Columbus, was arrested at a separate location on a Bartholomew County warrant for dealing in methamphetamine, police said.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.