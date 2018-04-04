Pretzel Grilled Cheese Sandwiches are perfect for celebrating Grilled Cheese Month
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Pretzel Beer Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Yield: Makes about 8 sandwiches
Ingredients
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese
- 2 cups cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
- 1/4 cup beer*
- 2 Tablespoons dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
- 8 pretzel rolls or pretzel buns
- 16 slices gouda cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit; place two baking pans in oven
- Beat together cream cheese, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, beer, dijon mustard, and garlic powder. Set aside.
- Brush melted butter onto bottom half of pretzel buns; remove one baking pan from oven and place the bottoms of the rolls in the pan.
- Add a slice of gouda to each sandwich. Top with 3 Tablespoons of beer cheese dip mixture. Add another slice of gouda and top with other half of bun.
- Brush melted butter on top of sandwiches.
- Remove other baking pan from the oven and stick on top of sandwiches. Add heavy objects to top pan to ensure it is weighted down on top of buns, and stick it into the oven.
- Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until everything is melted through.
*Beer is just for flavor. It won’t affect the recipe if you omit it.