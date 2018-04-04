Your spring checklist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is here, and warmer weather is just around the corner. If you are a homeowner or looking to buy a home, now is the time to make sure certain items around the house are taken care of. Julie Downham, a trusted advisor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty, shares tips for you to keep in mind so your home stays in great shape.

We want our homes to look their best, but keeping up on the maintenance is important too. Downham recommends cleaning out the gutters, checking the siding of the home for mold and making sure the screens and doors are in good shape after the winter.

Downham also recommends scheduling a HVAC unit checkup to prevent long term repairs in the future. “The best thing you can do is have a maintenance plan where they come in the spring and the fall. This will save you a lot of money long term because costly repairs happen on the weekends and holidays,” Downham said.

If you have an outside deck, that also needs attention after our winter months. Not only so you can enjoy the outdoors, but to protect your investment. “Make sure you are taking care of the floors and rails because sometimes they need extra paint. You need to clean them off or power wash the deck to make sure it is ready for people to enjoy,” Downham said.

