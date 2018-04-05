1-year-old girl killed in shooting laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —Malaysia Robson, the Indianapolis 1-year-old killed after being shot in her home was laid to rest Thursday.

The service was held at New Beginnings Fellowship Church on the far east side. During the service, family and loved ones shared their fondest memories of Malaysia, who they say, despite being so young, provided so much joy for so many people.

Faith leaders and city officials that spoke to the crowd called on community members to help end gun violence in the Circle City.

Malaysia was killed after more than 40 shots were fired into her home as she slept last Thursday.

Investigators say her home was targeted and the result of an online dispute.

Due to concerns about retaliation, police provided extra security at the church and along the processional route during the funeral.

City County Councilor La Kiesha Jackson was asked to speak at the funeral. During her remarks, she reiterated the hope that Malaysia’s death serves as a wakeup call for the city.

She also sent a message that it’s time to do something about gun violence.

“Enough is enough! If a 1- year-old dying from a senseless act of gun violence is not enough to wake folks up, I don’t know if we can be woken up,” Jackson said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, there is however a $6,000 award for information that leads to an arrest.

Family members say bringing Malaysia’s killer to justice will be a crucial step for their healing.