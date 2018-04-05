× Applebee’s selling margaritas for just $1 throughout April

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – To celebrate the return of spring (even though it doesn’t feel like it outside), Applebee’s is bringing back their very popular dollar drink promotion.

The restaurant chain is selling “dollaritas” for just $1 each throughout April.

The drink is served on the rocks and made with tequila and margarita mix.

Applebee’s says the low-priced drinks are available from open to close at participating restaurants until May. Applebee’s suggests calling your local restaurant ahead of time to make sure they’re participating in the drink promotion.

When celebrating with a “dollarita,” Applebee’s reminds you to drink responsibly.