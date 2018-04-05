× Columbus woman arrested on drug charges after being rescued from car stranded on flooded road

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police arrested a woman on drug charges early Thursday morning after they say she ignored a barricade and later became stranded in flood waters.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Jonesville Road for a water rescue around 12:20 a.m. The driver, Andrea N. Bush, 29, Columbus, had gone around the road closure signs and attempted to cross a flooded section of the road.

Her car stalled in the high water, which eventually came up to the vehicle’s hood. After police rescued Bush, they realized she didn’t have a driver’s license. It only got worse from there—police discovered she was in possession of cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia

Bush was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also cited her for disregarding a traffic control sign.

Columbus police said the Bartholomew County Water Rescue Team and Columbus Fire Department assisted in Bush’s rescue.