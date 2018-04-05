× Conservation officers search for Columbus man who went missing while kayaking

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a missing Columbus man.

Keygan Matlock, 26, of Columbus, last had communication with friends and family yesterday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. During these conversations, Matlock spoke of kayaking the Driftwood or Flatrock Rivers near Columbus.

Authorities were contacted early this morning when he failed to return home. His kayak is also missing from the home.

Indiana Conservation Officers are requesting the public’s assistance with any information leading to the whereabouts of Matlock. He is 5’8’ tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be in the Tannehill Trailer Park area and is believed to be wearing a bright yellow coat with a black and yellow stocking cap. He could also be with a blue/black/yellow kayak.

If you have any information, please contact Indiana Conservation Officer Dispatch at 812-837-9536.