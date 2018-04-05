× Jared Fogle seeking $57 million due to claim of federal ‘conspiracy’ against him

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle has filed a federal civil lawsuit seeking $57 million after he claims many federal officials conspired against him during his arrest and trial.

After filing a notion in February attempting to recuse his judge, Fogle filed another lawsuit in March.

In the new lawsuit, Fogle alleges during his arrest, FBI agents served a warrant to search his residence. Fogle claims there is no record of that search warrant, or subsequent affidavit in his files.

The notion is filed as a joint claim, between Fogle and two other inmates facing federal fraud charges, James Fry and Frank Pate. They are inmates with him in Littleton, Colorado, where Fogle is serving time for child porn and sexual contact with a minor.

They state they filed the joint claim to “save time” during the legal process.

It is filed against Judge Tanya Walton-Pratt, who Fogle already attempted remove, three other judges, his lawyers and counsel with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Fogle is trying to convince he was a victim of racketeering from those individuals.

Fogle claims he was convinced to plead guilty into a false charge and that he received bad advice from his attorneys. He claims they convinced him to pay back $1.4 million in restitution to his victims.

Fogle, Pate and Fry outlined to the court that the officials’ actions were not “mere errors,” yet were actions taken by highly educated men and women of law.

He is seeking $19 million as a “person injured in his businesses or personal property,” but wants the damages to be paid out as threefold, for a total of $57 million.

In addition to damages, Fogle, Pate and Fry are seeking individual new jury trials.