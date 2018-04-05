× Kate Spade coming to Edinburgh Premium Outlets this summer

EDINBURGH, Ind. – A Kate Spade store is coming to Edinburgh Premium Outlets. Simon announced the newest addition to the outlet mall today.

No exact date has been set for its opening yet, just that it’s coming sometime this summer. This will be the first outlet store in the state for the brand known for its “crisp color, graphic prints and playful sophistication.”

The outdoor mall is located just off of I-65, a little over 30 miles south of Indianapolis.

It features a total of 85 stores, including Michael Kors, Coach, Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear and Polo Ralph Lauren.