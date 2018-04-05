× Police: Armed suspects hold woman, child at gunpoint in west side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three men followed an Indianapolis woman into her apartment and held her there early Thursday morning, police say.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the woman was walking into her apartment at Sebring Court Apartments, which is on the west side along Wallard Drive near North High School Road and 21st Street.

The suspects held the woman and at least one child at gunpoint before hitting her and taking off. Officers don’t think the suspects stole anything and no shots were fired during the incident.

Police were dispatched to the apartment around 2:15 a.m. and are investigating this as a home invasion. Detectives are working to figure out if this was a random act or if the woman was targeted.