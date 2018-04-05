× Some Indiana counties still dealing with road closures due to flooding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Record setting rains from Tuesday continue to hamper Hoosier drivers efforts in getting around in some central Indiana locations.

It’s the second day in a row for flooding problems for people south of Indianapolis in Johnson, Morgan and Bartholomew counties, but even residents north of Indianapolis in Hamilton County are dealing with flooding problems in some areas, especially along State Road 19, just north of Conner Street, which remains closed due to high water.

The Noblesville Highway Department released the following statement about the closure:

“State Road 19 between IN- 32 and Field Drive is closed until further notice due to flooding. Drivers should seek alternate routes.”

In Columbus, highway officials are also reporting that floodwaters are still over much of State Road 11 from State Road 46 to Walesboro and in Jackson County, County Road 258 is closed just west of Seymour to Cortland.

These areas should see improvement by the weekend with no major precipitation expected until Saturday when much of the state could experience a late post- winter snowfall of an inch or two.