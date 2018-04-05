Three local kittens looking for homes after they were abandoned at park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After they were found abandoned in Brookside Park, three local kittens are looking for new homes thanks to IFD and IACS.

IFD firefighters took in the kittens from the park to Station 27 on Thursday afternoon. After some milk and cuddles, the firefighters called Indianapolis Animal Care Services to start to process of getting the kittens into loving homes.

No word yet on what the shelter named them. For the entire month of April, IACS is offering adoptions for just $1 to celebrate Earth Day.

That includes all necessary vaccinations and testing. To view all adoptable animals, click here.