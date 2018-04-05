× Tracking more snow and below average highs

It is a chilly start to Thursday as morning lows dropped into the mid-20s. Areas of frost formed this morning with a few slick spots on roads. The mostly clear skies we are seeing this morning are not going to persist throughout the day! Through the morning hours, cloud cover will increase and the area will turn mostly cloudy by midday.

We are watching a wave of snow showers moving into northwestern Illinois this morning. The moisture is going to track southeast over Indiana this afternoon and bring a rain-snow mix. Most of the precipitation will travel over the northern half of the state, but we cannot rule out the possibility of a light rain falling south of Indy. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

This evening, the wintry mix will move out of central Indiana and cloud cover will break up after midnight EDT. Lows tonight will not fall too much, but will still drop near 40°.

There is more snow on the way for Friday night! A cold front is going to bring additional snowfall to the southern half of the state late Friday afternoon and evening. FOX Futurecast has a wintry mix impacting Indianapolis around 5 p.m. EDT and turning over to all snow showers during the evening. Forecast models at first were showing inconsistencies, but are now beginning to show some agreement with potential snowfall totals.

Be prepared for minor snow accumulations by Saturday morning for the Indianapolis and points south of the city. Up to 1” of snow will be possible near Indianapolis with the highest totals (1-2”) in our far southern counties. Be sure to stay tuned more updates on this system.