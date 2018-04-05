× Two tornadoes confirmed in Fountain and Tippecanoe counties from Tuesday’s storms

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two EF0 tornadoes appeared in central Indiana during Tuesday night’s storms, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis. An EF0 tornado has winds speeds from 65 to 85 mph.

NWS said Thursday that one of the tornadoes appeared in Fountain County, four miles east-northeast of Covington at about 6:30 p.m. The estimated maximum wind speed was about 75 mph and its path was about 2.36 miles long.

NWS said the tornado went across cornfields, glanced two homes, downed a few large tree branches and blew over a large dumpster.

The second confirmed tornado appeared in Tippecanoe County, about two miles southwest of Buck Creek around 7:10 p.m. Its maximum wind speed was about 85 mph and its path was about .65 miles long.

The second tornado reportedly affected one home and a thin band of trees. Damage included a barn skylight being blown out, a collapsed wall, a branch through a window and a portion of a power pole being broken off.

There were no injuries or fatalities associated with these tornadoes.