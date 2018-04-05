Wintry weather hangs on; cold with snow chances Friday

As a warm front lifts north across central Indiana tonight, a few light showers mixing in with a few snowflakes will be possible, mainly to the northern portion of the viewing area.

After our frosty start this morning, temperatures warmed up into the lower 30’s. You won’t have to worry about using the scraper tomorrow morning. Lows tonight stay steady in the lower 40’s.

We’re looking for more snow showers as we head into Friday night and Saturday morning. We’ll stay on the mostly cloudy side through the afternoon, then a wintry mix and snow showers will develop as we head into the evening hours.

Models are trending to keep the bulk of the snowfall off to our southwest. However, areas along I-70 and south could see up to an inch of snow, with the highest totals being in our southern counties.

If you’re planning to head out to the Indians opening day game, take the coat and prepare for chances to get a little wet.

This is a great opportunity to take advantage of their Opening Day 60-degree guarantee. If it doesn’t get to 60-degrees and you’re at the game, you get a free ticket to another April game. High temperatures tomorrow are only forecast to reach the upper 40’s.