Avon schools working to grow support for referendum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ind.-- Avon schools are hoping to get support for a referendum on the May ballot.

A public forum was held Thursday night with administrators, the school board and others to go over the $9.5 million referendum. If approved, it would lead to an increase of 35 cents on every $100 of assessed value in residents' property taxes.

Those who support the referendum say it will keep teachers in the district.

"The Oriole Advocates realized that we need to do our best to get all correct information out to our community so we tried to offer any type of community event," said Sarah Parent of Oriole Advocates and Yes 4 Avon Schools.

"Our class sizes, as a parent, I am greatly concerned; they are 30s, so this money would be used for class size reduction, competitive pay with teachers. We're losing some of our best teachers to surrounding districts, as well as we want to offer more opportunities to our students," she said.

Hoosiers have until April 9 to register to vote. The referendum will be on the May 8 ballot.

"This is something that affects many school districts, that's why they have passed successful referendums or referenda and we just hope that we get our community support," said Parent.