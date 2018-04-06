For many homeowners, the rising temperatures come with some unwanted visitors: ants. Numerous FOX59 viewers have asked for help getting rid of ants without using chemicals, and making sure they don't come back. A pest management consultant with Action Pest Control stopped by the Red Couch with some advice.
Getting rid of springtime ant infestations
-
‘Operation Cupid’s Broken Arrow’ goes beyond stopping prostitutes
-
Anderson fire station temporarily shuts down due to bed bugs, ants
-
Dozens of students call in sick as flu outbreak closes down Madison County school
-
Firefighters ask schools to think twice before removing fire alarm pull stations
-
Adding some ‘Spring’ to your fingers and skin
-
-
President Trump’s budget would end loan forgiveness program for public servants
-
Bill aims to ban use of tanning beds by Indiana teens
-
Proposed regulations would require animal control workers to kill ‘nuisance animals’
-
Winter Weather Advisory: Icy conditions possible overnight
-
Traffic, weather may force DPW crews to re-repair potholes
-
-
Hockey teams raise money to send veteran, his daughter with special needs to Disney World
-
Pacers guard Darren Collison to miss 2-3 weeks due to knee surgery
-
Glenn Robinson III recalled from G League, may make debut Friday