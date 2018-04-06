Indiana Artisan Marketplace takes over Fairgrounds this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's your chance to see, taste, and take home exceptional art and gourmet foods made in Indiana. More than 130 artists are gathering together this weekend for the Indiana Artisan Marketplace, and Sherman visited the Indiana State Fairgrounds to check out how one man combines his love for racing with his passion for art.
