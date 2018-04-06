Indianapolis Indians kickoff 2018 season with weekend homestand

Indianapolis, Ind.- Baseball returns to Victory Field this weekend!
The Indianapolis Indians take on the Columbus Clippers Friday, April 6 at home.
First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.
To celebrate the start of the 2018 season, following Friday’s game there will be fireworks show!
The team is offering what it calls a “60 degree weather guarantee” for fans heading to the game.
If it’s not at least 60 degree at game time on opening night every person in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to another April game of their choice.
You’re also encourage to bike to the ballpark on opening night!
A group of bikers will take off from Sun King Brewery headed for Victory Field at 6:15.
Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett will be at the front of the pack.
Sunk King is also hosting a pre-game party at its recently-remodeled downtown tap room.
Tickets for opening night are still available.
