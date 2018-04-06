Indianapolis Indians kickoff 2018 season with weekend homestand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind.- Baseball returns to Victory Field this weekend!

The Indianapolis Indians take on the Columbus Clippers Friday, April 6 at home.

First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

To celebrate the start of the 2018 season, following Friday’s game there will be fireworks show!

The team is offering what it calls a “60 degree weather guarantee” for fans heading to the game.

If it’s not at least 60 degree at game time on opening night every person in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to another April game of their choice.

You’re also encourage to bike to the ballpark on opening night!

A group of bikers will take off from Sun King Brewery headed for Victory Field at 6:15.

Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett will be at the front of the pack.

Sunk King is also hosting a pre-game party at its recently-remodeled downtown tap room.

Tickets for opening night are still available.

Click here to buy your ticket online.